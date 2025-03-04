Apple Set to Unveil New Mac Studio with M3 Ultra, M4 Max Tomorrow

The front of the Mac Studio, offering a pair of USB-C ports and an SD card slot.

Apple is preparing to announce a new Mac Studio, codenamed J575, possibly this week alongside new MacBook Air models. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Mac Studio might have an M4 Max chip, but its Ultra version could be an M3 Ultra instead of an M4 Ultra.

With an M3 Ultra going into the Mac Studio, Apple could differentiate from the Mac Pro, which could then get the M4 Ultra. Right now, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro oddly both have the M2 Ultra and same overall performance. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 4, 2025

This chip configuration would create a clearer distinction between the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro. Currently, both machines use the M2 Ultra chip, resulting in similar performance. By equipping the Mac Studio with an M3 Ultra, Apple could reserve the future M4 Ultra for the Mac Pro, establishing a more defined product hierarchy.

The M3 Ultra is said to offer big improvements over its predecessor. It may have up to 32 CPU cores (24 performance and 8 efficiency) and up to 80 GPU cores. This represents an increase in CPU cores compared to the M2 Ultra, with a modest increase in GPU cores.

Early benchmarks of the M4 Max chip have shown it outperforming the M2 Ultra in some tests. This says that an M4 Ultra could be a big upgrade for the Mac Pro when it eventually arrives.

By structuring its lineup this way, Apple can maintain a clear performance hierarchy across its professional desktop range. The Mac Studio would serve as a bridge between consumer and professional machines, the Mac Pro remaining the top-tier option for the most demanding users.

This strategy lets Apple cater to different segments of professional users, giving them more options based on their specific needs and performance requirements. It also helps Apple keep its product line fresh and competitive in the face of evolving user demands and technological advancements.