Apple Shareholders Reject Proposals to End DEI Efforts and Report on AI Risks

Apple shareholders have rejected two outside proposals at the company’s recent annual meeting. The first proposal sought to abolish Apple’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, the second asked for a report assessing the risks of Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) work.

These decisions support Apple’s recommendations and show that shareholders continue to back the company’s current policies and practices. The vote comes at a time when DEI initiatives face increasing criticism from conservative groups in the United States. However, Apple investors have demonstrated their support for maintaining the company’s diversity programs.

During the meeting, CEO Tim Cook addressed the topic of DEI. He said Apple might need to adjust its program as legal requirements change but emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels they belong.

The rejection of the AI risk assessment proposal suggests that shareholders are comfortable with Apple’s current approach to AI technology and its associated risks. This vote of confidence comes as AI continues to be a major focus in the tech industry, with companies racing to integrate AI capabilities into their products and services.

These outcomes from the shareholder meeting give insight into Apple’s priorities and the level of support it has from its investors on these important issues. The results may influence how other tech companies approach similar proposals in their own shareholder meetings.