Apple Shares Best of 2016 Video For Content

A few weeks ago, Apple released its annual ‘Best Of’ lists to showcase the most popular content for the year. Today the company shared a quick video to show top content across all of its categories in 2016.
Best of 2016 Video
Best of 2016 Lists
We’ll share a summary of the top two items in each list, and you can see the rest by visiting each link.
- Top Song: One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) by Drake
- Top Album: Views by Drake
- App of the Year: Prisma
- Game of the Year: Clash Royale
- Best Blockbuster: Deadpool
- Best Comedy: Sausage Party
- This Year’s Obsession: American Crime Story
- Most Thought-Provoking: O.J.: Made in America
- Revisionist History by Malcolm Gladwell
- How I Built This by NPR
- Novel of the Year: Moonglow by Michael Chabon
- Nonfiction of the Year: Evicted by Matthew Desmond