Apple Shares Best of 2016 Video For Content

A few weeks ago, Apple released its annual ‘Best Of’ lists to showcase the most popular content for the year. Today the company shared a quick video to show top content across all of its categories in 2016.

Best of 2016 Video

Best of 2016 Lists

We’ll share a summary of the top two items in each list, and you can see the rest by visiting each link.

Apple Music

Top Song: One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) by Drake

One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) by Drake Top Album: Views by Drake

App Store

App of the Year: Prisma

Prisma Game of the Year: Clash Royale

iTunes Movies

Best Blockbuster: Deadpool

Deadpool Best Comedy: Sausage Party

iTunes TV

This Year’s Obsession: American Crime Story

American Crime Story Most Thought-Provoking: O.J.: Made in America

iTunes Podcasts

Revisionist History by Malcolm Gladwell

by Malcolm Gladwell How I Built This by NPR

iBooks