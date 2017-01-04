Apple Shares Best of 2016 Video For Content

Andrew Orr

| News

A few weeks ago, Apple released its annual ‘Best Of’ lists to showcase the most popular content for the year. Today the company shared a quick video to show top content across all of its categories in 2016.

Best of 2016 Video

Best of 2016 Lists

We’ll share a summary of the top two items in each list, and you can see the rest by visiting each link.

Apple Musicviews-by-drake

  • Top Song: One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) by Drake
  • Top Album: Views by Drake

 

App Storeprisma-app icon

  • App of the Year: Prisma
  • Game of the Year: Clash Royale

 

iTunes Moviesdeadpool-movie cover

  • Best Blockbuster: Deadpool
  • Best Comedy: Sausage Party

 

iTunes TVamerican-crime-story

  • This Year’s Obsession: American Crime Story
  • Most Thought-Provoking: O.J.: Made in America

 

iTunes Podcastsrevisionist-history

  • Revisionist History by Malcolm Gladwell
  • How I Built This by NPR

 

iBooksmoonglow

  • Novel of the Year: Moonglow by Michael Chabon
  • Nonfiction of the Year: Evicted by Matthew Desmond

 

