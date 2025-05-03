Apple Shares New Apple Intelligence Demo Video

Apple has released a new hands-on video demonstrating its Apple Intelligence features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The demo offers a closer look at how these tools work in real scenarios, emphasizing speed, personalization, and integration into daily tasks.

Available on Apple’s YouTube channel, the video highlights how you can use Apple Intelligence to write, create, and simplify work. Instead of previewing what’s to come, Apple focuses on what’s already live.

Key features shown include:

Genmoji – Create custom emojis just by describing them in words.

– Create custom emojis just by describing them in words. Image Playground – Generate AI images instantly by typing a prompt or choosing a style.

– Generate AI images instantly by typing a prompt or choosing a style. Photo Clean Up – Tap to remove unwanted objects or distractions from any photo.

– Tap to remove unwanted objects or distractions from any photo. Mail Summarize – Instantly condense long emails into digestible summaries.

– Instantly condense long emails into digestible summaries. Writing Tools – Rewrite your messages in different tones or generate new content using ChatGPT.

– Rewrite your messages in different tones or generate new content using ChatGPT. Visual Intelligence – Point your camera at places, text, or objects to get real-time info or ask follow-up questions with ChatGPT.

These features work on newer devices such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, and Mac/iPad models with M1 or later chips. According to Apple, most features prioritize privacy by processing data on-device.

While some AI features remain in the pipeline, this new video signals Apple’s shift toward showing what users can already do—putting its current tools in the spotlight.