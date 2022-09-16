Apple Shares Photos of Customers Getting First-Look at New iPhone 14 and Apple Watch In Stores

Today Apple has launched both the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch models, and Apple is sharing photos of customers getting their first-look at the new devices.

As the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch models release around the world, Apple is continuing to celebrate by posting photos online.

Apple Shares Photos of Store Customers Experiencing the iPhone

With the release of the new iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watch models, Apple is sharing photos from around the globe of customers receiving their devices. So far, the company has shared photos from Paris, Singapore and Beijing. More images from around the world will be posted as Apple collects photos.

According to Apple, customers can shop for the new devices at their local Apple Store.

On Friday, September 16, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and the all-new Apple Watch SE land at Apple stores around the world. Apple team members celebrate the arrival of the latest innovative products and are ready to support customers with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance. [. . .] Customers can explore and shop for all of the devices at their local Apple Store locations, as well as on apple.com, on the Apple Store app, and at all Apple Authorized Resellers. In-store and online, Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running.

While Apple is rather optimistic about customers walking-in to purchase the new iPhone 14, some reports indicate that picking up the higher-end models can be rather difficult. Checking availability in my area, I would not be able to pick up an iPhone 14 Pro until tomorrow. This of course also depends on what size and model you are looking for.

If you’re feeling adventurous, a trip to your local Apple Store may be fun, but I would recommend checking availability online before going anywhere.

If you’re still not sure if you want the new iPhone 14, our very own Jeff Butts has given his take on the situation. Personally, I would go with the Pro series.

You can also read all about the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, courtesy of Arnold Zafra.

You can also find the full collection of Apple Store iPhone and Apple Watch photos here.

