‘Apple Should Have Bought Tesla’ Says High-Profile Money Manager

Cathie Wood, a high-profile money manager at Ark Invest, said “Apple should have bought Tesla” when they had an opportunity to do so. “However, she added “we’re happy they didn’t.”

Investor is ‘Happy’ Apple Didn’t But Tesla

Speaking to CNBC, Ms. Wood, a longtime Tesla bull, said:

We’ve been watching Apple very carefully for years now. Because what is an autonomous vehicle? It’s the ultimate mobile device. This should have been Apple’s market.

Discussing the numbers management changes in Apple’s electric vehicle team, Ms. Wood said:

With all the management turnover, we’d be surprised if they’re [Apple] able to pull it off that quickly.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that he offered to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook about a deal, but claimed that Mr. Cook declined the meeting.

[Elon Musk Denies Asking Tim Cook to Make Him Apple CEO]