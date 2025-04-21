Apple Showcases ‘Clean Up’ Photo Editing Tool in New Apple Intelligence Ad

Apple is highlighting one of its practical Apple Intelligence tools in a new ad—this time, focusing on the Clean Up feature in the Photos app. While some of Apple’s more ambitious AI offerings remain delayed, Clean Up is already available, and Apple is putting it front and center.

The tool allows users to remove unwanted objects in the background of an image without affecting the main subject. In the ad, Apple demonstrates this by erasing a photographer’s reflection in a mirror behind the subject—clean and quick, with a single tap.

Apple presents the feature as part of its broader Apple Intelligence suite, aiming to bring simple, intuitive AI capabilities directly to users. This feature reflects the company’s attempt to roll out AI enhancements that actually reach everyday use.

According to Apple, Clean Up is supported on iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s also available on iPads with the A17 Pro or M1 chip and later, and Macs with M1 or newer chips. Users must be running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS Sequoia 15.1.

The ad’s timing is notable. Apple has faced criticism for announcing several Apple Intelligence features that still haven’t shipped. But in this case, Clean Up works now—and the company wants you to know it.

You can watch the new ad here: