Apple Shows New Comedy ‘Government Cheese’ Ahead of TV+ Release.

Apple held a special screening for its upcoming series “Government Cheese” at the Billy Wilder Theater in Los Angeles. The series, a surrealist family comedy, stars and is executive-produced by David Oyelowo.

The screening event drew quite a few attendees, including cast members and notable figures from the entertainment industry. “Government Cheese” is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, with the first four episodes released on that date. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, every Wednesday, through May 28, 2025.



The series is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and tells the story of the Chambers family. The narrative centers on Hampton Chambers, played by Oyelowo, who returns home from prison to find his family dynamic has changed. The series explores their unconventional family life and their pursuit of various dreams.

The cast includes Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Evan Ellison, and Bokeem Woodbine.

“Government Cheese” is written and executive produced by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Hunter also directed the series. Additional executive producers include Charles D. King, Jelani Johnson, and Ali Brown. The series is produced by Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios.

More here.