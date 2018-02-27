Apple Signs M. Night Shyamalan Series (Spoiler: It Will Have a Surprise Ending)

Apple has purchased a new series from writer/director/producer M. Night Shyamalan. Apple ordered 10 episodes of the 30 minute drama from writer Tony Basgallop, and mum’s the word on the plot. Dollars to donuts says there will be some kind of surprise ending involved. You heard it hear first.

Variety broke the news—the entertainment magazine has consistently gotten the scoop on new Apple shows. The show is being developed by Mr. Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures production company. It will be executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists, along with Taylor Lathamas co-executive producer.

M. Night Shyamalan is known for movies such as The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, and Split, as well as recently ended TV series Wayward Pines. Tony Basgallop worked on Berlin Station, 24: Legacy, and 24: Live Another Day, and he created Hotel Babylon.

All in all, it’s yet another high profile show signed on for Apple’s as-yet unannounced original video business, helmed by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. The two have signed a number of high-profile dramas, including a show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston, a space opera from Ronald D. Moore (Squuuueeeee!), a reboot of Amazing Stories, a Ron Howard-produced show about NBA star Kevin Durant, and several more.