Apple Simplifies Public Wi-Fi Access in iOS 19

Apple is making it easier to connect to public Wi-Fi networks in iOS 19. A new feature will let you enter login details for hotel, office, or gym Wi-Fi on one device and automatically sync them to your other Apple devices. This means no more filling out the same captive portal forms on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac one by one.

The feature targets so-called “captive portals” — the login screens many public networks use before giving internet access.

With iOS 19, Apple will allow your initial login credentials to sync through iCloud, meaning your other Apple devices won’t ask for the same details again. You’ll log in once, and your iPhone, iPad and Mac will all get access.

WWDC 2025 and the Bigger Picture

The update is one of several new conveniences expected to headline Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Alongside the synced Wi-Fi login feature, iOS 19 will include improvements to Apple Intelligence, new live-translation features through AirPods, and an AI-driven health coach inside the revamped Health app. The broader iOS interface will also get a visual overhaul, designed to unify the look and feel across Apple’s platforms.

This Wi-Fi update may not grab headlines like AI tools or smart glasses, but it addresses a real user pain point. Public and semi-public Wi-Fi networks remain a daily nuisance, especially when you’re juggling multiple devices. Apple’s move eliminates that friction.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the feature is part of a bigger effort to push meaningful software updates at a time when Apple faces slower hardware cycles, increased competition, and scrutiny over delayed features. With this update, Apple shows it’s still focused on small but impactful changes that improve everyday use.

The iOS 19 release will likely go into public beta shortly after WWDC 2025, which runs from June 9 to 13.