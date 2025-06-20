Apple Slaps EU Energy Labels on Every iPhone and iPad Listing

Apple has quietly updated its online stores across the European Union so every iPhone and iPad model now carries the bloc’s new energy-efficiency label, which grades devices from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient) and highlights durability metrics such as repairability and water resistance.

The change is required under a European Commission regulation that takes effect today, June 20, 2025, making these labels mandatory both online and inside the retail box for all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU.

On Apple’s product pages, shoppers will notice a small, multi-coloured tag icon. A single click opens the label, revealing the handset’s battery endurance per charge, drop-test score, ingress-protection rating, and an overall energy grade determined by standardised EU tests.

Apple’s internal measurements put every current-generation iPhone in the top “A” tier, but the company says elements of the EU test are still “ambiguous.” To avoid disputes with third-party labs, it voluntarily published a more conservative “B” for energy efficiency and similarly derated its impact-resistance scores.

A printed copy of the same label must now ship in every iPhone and iPad box, a requirement environmental advocates say improves accessibility, even if it adds paper to the packaging.

Clicking through also opens a detailed product information sheet that lists battery capacity in milliamp-hours, the number of full charge cycles expected before capacity falls below 80 percent, scratch resistance on the Mohs scale, and the minimum period Apple guarantees security updates.

Brussels estimates that the combined energy-label and ecodesign rules, which also mandate longer software support and the ready supply of spare parts for up to seven years, could save nearly 14 terawatt-hours of energy annually by 2030 and significantly curb e-waste.

The new labels are visible in all 27 EU member states, as well as Norway and Switzerland, which voluntarily align with the bloc’s consumer-electronics standards.