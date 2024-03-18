Apple Slated to Launch iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro Models on March 26

Rumors about Apple releasing a new iPad Air alongside OLED iPad Pro models have been making multiple rounds on the internet. As to the latest one, the company is gearing up to unveil its new iPads on March 26.

Folks over at MacRumors, citing the Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo, suggest that Apple could make an announcement regarding the new iPads. However, the details about the official launch date are still a mystery.

Word on the street is that Apple might share the details for preorders soon, along with the dates of shipment. While we patiently wait for that to happen, the Chinese website IT Home says that Apple could announce new iPads on March 26.

However, the publication has high hopes for this launch date based on the availability of multiple Amazon listings for third-party protective cases for the new iPads rather than precise information from a reliable source.

Separately, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman earlier stated that Apple intends to debut new iPad Pro and iPad Air models toward the end of March or in April. That said, Gurman now seems to be leaning more towards an April release for the new iPads.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote that a new version of iPadOS 17.4 intended for the improved models will not be ready before the end of March or early in April, clearing up any confusion regarding when Apple could introduce new iPads

While not much is known about the devices, the two new iPad Pro could feature a new M3 chip, OLED panels, a landscape-oriented front camera, a new camera bump, and perhaps support for MagSafe wireless charging.

On the other hand, the two new iPad Air models could ship with the M2 chip, a landscape-oriented front camera, and a first-ever 12.9-inch display variant.

Via