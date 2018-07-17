Apple Granted a Smart Clothing Patent Today

Apple was granted 40 patents today, which cover stretchable displays, smart clothing, gaze controls, and a whole lot more (via Patently Apple).

Apple Smart Clothing

It could be smart clothing, but also smart furniture, smart vehicle seating, etc. Combined with the stretchable displays and we could have a wide range of interesting products.

Another patent involves gaze controls. One or more gaze detection sensors can figure out if a person is looking at the device, and presumably where on the screen. My thoughts automatically jumped to the rumored Apple Glasses, but they could also be used in other devices.

