Apple Smart Home Hub Delayed Because Apple Couldn’t Get Siri 2.0 Working

Apple’s plans to unveil a new smart home hub codenamed J490, have been put on hold, as reported by Mark Gurman. This device, which is to have an iPad-like screen and home-control features, was initially slated for an announcement in March.

However, its release has been postponed due to delays in enhancing Siri’s capabilities and is postponed till next year. The J490 relies on these new Siri features, which have faced challenges in development.

Apple is also unlikely to unveil big new AI features at the upcoming WWDC. Instead, the company will likely lay out plans for bringing current AI capabilities to more apps. This approach reflects Apple’s focus on expanding existing technology rather than introducing entirely new AI options.

The delay in Siri’s upgrades has had a ripple effect, impacting not just the smart home hub but also other Apple projects that depend on these enhancements.

Internal testing for the J490 has begun, with select employees evaluating the device at home to provide feedback. This process is designed to refine the product before it is released to the public.

When released, the J490 will be an important milestone in Apple’s strategy to enhance its presence in smart home technology.