Apple Smart Home Hub (HomePod + iPad) Faces Big Delays Amid Siri Challenges

Apple’s smart home hub, called J490, is facing big delays due to challenges with its revamped Siri voice assistant. Originally planned for release in early 2025, the device may now launch in 2026 as the company works to finalize Siri’s new personalized features. These updates are an important point for the hub, as voice control and app integration depend on them.

The device is designed as a compact hub with a 6-inch or 7-inch touchscreen display, an A18 processor, and support for Apple Intelligence. It is expected to let users control smart home appliances, make FaceTime calls, use apps like Calendar and Notes, and monitor security cameras. The hub can be mounted on a wall or placed on a tabletop and is seen as Apple’s response to competitors like Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show.

Apple employees are testing the hub both at headquarters and in their homes to refine its functionality. The company is also working on another product, called J595, which will add new AI capabilities, more sensors, and a robotic arm for dynamic screen positioning. This premium version may cost up to $1,000.

Although the delay may disappoint fans looking for Apple to expand its smart home options, analysts say the hub is unlikely to have a big impact on revenue. Instead, it could set the stage for future innovations in Apple’s smart home lineup.

