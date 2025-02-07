Apple Sold More Than Twice the Number of Tablets Than Samsung in 2024

The global tablet market continues to be dominated by Apple, with recent Canalys data revealing the company’s outsized market share and growth trajectory compared to rivals.

In Q4 2024, Apple shipped 16.9 million iPads, capturing 42.3% of the worldwide market—more than double the share of second-place Samsung (17.8%). Chinese vendors (Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo combined): 20.1% (8.0M units).

For the full year, Apple accounted for 38.6% of all tablet shipments, maintaining a nearly 20-percentage-point lead over Samsung (18.8%). Chinese vendors: 20.6% (30.4M units)

Apple’s 13.8% year-on-year growth in Q4 was thanks to new iPad Mini and iPad Air models. Chinese brands like Xiaomi (+73% annual growth in 2024) and Huawei (+29%) showed strong momentum; their combined market share remains less than half of Apple’s. Samsung, despite steady growth (8.2% for the year), has yet to meaningfully challenge Apple’s position.

Canalys analysts say that government projects, like Japan’s GIGA initiative and updates to businesses’ technology, could increase tablet sales in 2025. However, Apple’s strong brand loyalty (and ability to set high prices)—shown by its success in the premium market—makes it hard for other companies to compete.