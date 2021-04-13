Apple has officially announced that it will hold an event on April 20, 2021. It is called, ‘Spring Loaded’, and will start at 10 am PDT

Apple Officially ‘Spring Loaded’ Event to Take Place April 20

There has been quite a lot of speculation about this event, but Siri rather gave the game away, when people noticed earlier on Tuesday that if you asked her when the next Apple event is, she said April 20. Turns out, she was right! The event is now listed on the Apple website from where you can add it to your calendar.