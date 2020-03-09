Apple Staff Encouraged to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Tim Cook has encouraged Apple staff based in offices around the world to work from home this week “if [their] job allows” (via Bloomberg News). The Apple CEO sent a memo updating the company’s approach to handling the Coronavirus outbreak over the weekend. It came in addition to the steps taken by the company last week. Then, it urged Apple Park employees to work from home

Coronavirus an ‘Unprecedented Event’

In the memo, the Apple boss described the spread of Covid-19 as an “unprecedented event” and a “challenging moment.” Mr. Cook told staff to “feel free to work remotely” in the week commencing 9 March, if their role makes this possible. The policy applies to offices in “areas with the greatest density of infections,” the memo said. The California offices impacted are in Santa Clara Valley and Elk Grove. The policy also applies to offices in Seattle, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the U.K. Furthermore, Apple is introducing “new efforts to maximize interpersonal space and continuing,” and “enhanced deep cleanings,” according to Mr. Cook. Apple is “making a major effort to reduce human density and ensure those teams that are on-site can do their work safely and with peace of mind,” he added.

It is not just Apple offices impacted though. The numbers allowed to attend ‘Today at Apple’ classes Genius Bar appointments have been reduced due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Salesforce Implements Work From Home Policy

Elsewhere, Salesforce joined the growing list of tech firms encouraging staff to work from home due to the spread of Coronavirus. In statements released over the weekend, the company said it “strongly” encouraged staff in California and New York State to work from home during March. It originally introduced that policy to staff in Washington State.