Apple Partners With Stanford to Create Another COVID-19 App

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Apple helped Stanford Medicine build an app to connect first responders to test sites for COVID-19 if they start to show symptoms (via CNBC).

First Responder COVID-19 Guide

  • Currently the app is only available in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California.
  • The first group of users are police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.
  • The app uses Apple’s ResearchKit and CareKit tools.

Dr. Bob Harrington, chairman of the Stanford Department of Medicine:

If we have a first responder who has symptoms, it’s really important for them to get screened and potentially test it because they’re going to be very patient-facing and very community-facing. That’s what their jobs are.

The app works by giving users a survey that questions them on their symptoms. If they have symptoms that suggest COVID-19, testing is then recommended. The user is encouraged to take the survey result to their workplace’s “department infection control officer.” Then they will be directed a Stanford Health Care site for priority testing.

Further Reading

[Apple Launches COVID-19 Screening Tool on App Store and the Web]

[Apple Producing Face Shields For Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of