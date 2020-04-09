Apple Partners With Stanford to Create Another COVID-19 App

Apple helped Stanford Medicine build an app to connect first responders to test sites for COVID-19 if they start to show symptoms (via CNBC).

First Responder COVID-19 Guide

Currently the app is only available in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California.

The first group of users are police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

The app uses Apple’s ResearchKit and CareKit tools.

Dr. Bob Harrington, chairman of the Stanford Department of Medicine:

If we have a first responder who has symptoms, it’s really important for them to get screened and potentially test it because they’re going to be very patient-facing and very community-facing. That’s what their jobs are.

The app works by giving users a survey that questions them on their symptoms. If they have symptoms that suggest COVID-19, testing is then recommended. The user is encouraged to take the survey result to their workplace’s “department infection control officer.” Then they will be directed a Stanford Health Care site for priority testing.

