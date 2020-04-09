Apple Partners With Stanford to Create Another COVID-19 App

Apple helped Stanford Medicine build an app to connect first responders to test sites for COVID-19 if they start to show symptoms (via CNBC).
First Responder COVID-19 Guide
- Currently the app is only available in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California.
- The first group of users are police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.
- The app uses Apple’s ResearchKit and CareKit tools.
Dr. Bob Harrington, chairman of the Stanford Department of Medicine:
If we have a first responder who has symptoms, it’s really important for them to get screened and potentially test it because they’re going to be very patient-facing and very community-facing. That’s what their jobs are.
The app works by giving users a survey that questions them on their symptoms. If they have symptoms that suggest COVID-19, testing is then recommended. The user is encouraged to take the survey result to their workplace’s “department infection control officer.” Then they will be directed a Stanford Health Care site for priority testing.
