Apple Starts Accepting Applications for Its Next Entrepreneur Camp in October

Apple began accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp slated for October. The Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers of app-driven organizations. These include female, Black and Hispanic/Latinx founders.

Apple Supports the Underrepresented

Apple announced the applications on its developer site, saying the Entrepreneur Camp aims to help underrepresented founders and developers in building the next generation of cutting-edge apps.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers of app-driven organizations as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology.

Those founders and developers who belong to what Apple called underrepresented groups can apply for a slot in the upcoming Entrepreneur Camp. Apple said that attendees would receive one-on-one code-level guidance courtesy of Apple experts and engineers. In addition, attendees will receive mentorship, inspiration and insight from Apple leaders. They will also have unprecedented access to Apple’s engineers and leaders.

Perks of Joining the Apple Entrepreneur Camp

Upon completion of the event, Apple will provide feedback on the participants’ projects. Apple will also give selected attendees a free one-year membership in the Apple Developer program. Submitting apps to the App Store requires membership in the Apple Developer Program. This membership normally costs $99 a year. It also comes with access to Apple’s beta software, advanced app capabilities, extensive beta testing tools and app analytics.

In addition, members of the Apple Developer Program get code-level support from Apple engineers during the membership year. Participants will also be given a chance to present their work and chat with some of Apple’s most senior leaders.

The application for Apple’s Entrepreneur Camp closes on August 24, 2022. You may check the details on eligibility requirements and the applications process for Female founders, Black founders and Hispanic/Latinx founders from the Apple Developer website.