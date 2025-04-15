Apple Starts Doing What Other AI Companies Do, Use Your Personal Data

Apple is adding a new approach to its artificial intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, that uses information from users’ devices to improve its tools. This change means Apple is now using personal data in a way that is similar to other AI companies, but the company says it is keeping privacy protections in place. Most of the processing happens directly on the device, so personal information like emails, messages, and photos does not leave the device for most tasks.

For more complex requests, Apple uses a system called Private Cloud Compute, which sends only the data needed for the task to Apple’s servers, where it is processed and then deleted. Apple says this data is never stored or made accessible to the company. The company also says that independent experts can review the code running on these servers to confirm privacy protections.

Apple’s approach is designed to give users the benefits of AI tools without giving up control over their personal information, but it now uses personal data in ways that go beyond its previous reliance on synthetic data and public sources.

