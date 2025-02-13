Apple Starts Selling Refurbished M4 MacBook Pro and Mac mini Models

Apple has added M4 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models to its Certified Refurbished store for the first time since their release in October 2024.

Customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland can now purchase these devices at a discount, with select models also available in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Refurbished M4 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models are available in multiple configurations, including M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max variants, with different RAM and storage options.

Apple is offering these at approximately a 15 percent discount compared to new models. However, availability varies, as stock depends on customer returns and Apple’s refurbishing process. If a particular configuration is unavailable, you may need to check later.

What Comes with a Refurbished M4 Mac?

Apple’s refurbished Macs come with the same one-year limited warranty as new products and are eligible for AppleCare+.

Each unit undergoes full functionality testing and, if needed, genuine Apple part replacements before being sold. Apple also puts the devices through a thorough cleaning and inspection process to ensure they meet the same quality standards as new models.

While Apple’s refurbished Macs offer official guarantees, brand-new M4 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models are often discounted on Amazon with prices similar to Apple’s refurbished offerings.

Additionally, resellers and open-box deals from other retailers can provide further savings, though without the same level of refurbishment and warranty coverage.

For now, M4 iMac models are not yet available in the refurbished store, but they could arrive soon. Those interested in saving on an M4 MacBook Pro or Mac mini can check Apple’s Certified Refurbished store to see what is available.