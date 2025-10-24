Apple starts shipping AI servers built in the US ahead of schedule

We will soon use Apple Intelligence backed by American hardware. Apple has started shipping advanced servers built at its new Houston facility, months earlier than planned. The move marks a major step in the company’s plan to shift more of its critical infrastructure to the United States.

Apple confirmed that the Houston plant is now delivering servers to data centers nationwide. CEO Tim Cook shared on X that these American-made systems will power Private Cloud Compute and Apple Intelligence as part of the company’s $600 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing. The 250,000-square-foot facility was originally set to reach full production in 2026.

A milestone for Apple Intelligence

The new servers are designed to power Apple Intelligence, the company’s expanding suite of AI features. They also form the foundation of Private Cloud Compute, Apple’s secure cloud framework that processes complex tasks with strong privacy safeguards. Apple says the servers are energy efficient and will reduce the power demand of its data centers, which already operate on 100% renewable energy.

The company’s decision to bring server production in-house gives it greater control over both performance and security. Instead of relying on third-party infrastructure, Apple can now manage the full stack of hardware and software powering its AI systems.

Ahead of schedule and aligned with U.S. expansion

Apple first announced the Houston facility earlier this year, intending to start mass production in 2026. By accelerating the schedule, the company demonstrates its ability to scale operations faster than expected.

The early shipments align with Apple’s broader plan to expand its U.S. footprint. The company recently committed $600 billion toward domestic investments over four years, covering data centers, chip design, and manufacturing across multiple states, including Texas, Arizona, and Michigan.

The Houston plant’s progress signals Apple’s ongoing effort to strengthen its American manufacturing base. The servers will play a crucial role in future Apple Intelligence features, combining efficient design with local production. For Apple, this milestone represents both technological independence and a renewed commitment to building in the United States.