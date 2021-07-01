Top Apple executives are sticking to the company’s plan for staff returning to the office, The Times reported($). That’s despite a recent backlash from staff.

Deidre O’Brien: ‘In-person Collaboration is Essential’ to Apple Culture

In a video to staff, Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice-president of retail and people, (pictured above with CEO Tim Cook,) said:

We believe that in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future. If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in-person.

A letter from some Apple staff organized via Slack told claimed that plans for a mandatory three days in the office had “forced some of our colleagues to quit.”

Other major tech firms are offering a more flexible approach to remote working. For example, Twitter staff are able to work at home on a permanent basis. Likewise, Microsoft and Facebook staff can do so with managerial approval.