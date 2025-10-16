Apple Still Testing Face ID for Macs, But Launch Could Take Years

Touch ID made unlocking a Mac quick and natural, but Apple’s next leap in authentication technology continues to wait in the wings. Eight years after Face ID debuted on the iPhone X, it remains absent from the Mac lineup.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been testing Face ID for its computers, yet the project is still “years away.” He previously predicted it for the M1 iMac and again for newer models, but the feature never arrived. His latest update offers no timeline, suggesting that Apple is cautious about its readiness or long-term value.

Why Apple still relies on Touch ID

When Touch ID launched on the iPhone 5S in 2013, it quickly spread to the MacBook Pro by 2016. The fingerprint system became faster and more accurate, fitting easily into the keyboard. In contrast, bringing Face ID to a Mac means new sensors, camera modules, and screen adjustments—changes that complicate production and cost.

Apple marketing executive Tom Boger said in 2021 that Touch ID felt more convenient for Mac users because their hands already rest on the keyboard. That thinking still shapes Apple’s approach. Touch ID remains dependable for unlocking, payments, and autofill across macOS.

The bigger picture

Gurman’s latest report also points to Apple’s plans for touch-screen MacBook Pros expected around 2026 or 2027. Those models, with OLED displays and a hole-punch camera, could open the door for Face ID integration. Apple may want to align the technology with new hardware instead of retrofitting it onto older designs.

There’s also Apple’s ongoing work on under-display sensors for future iPhones. If the company manages to hide Face ID components behind OLED panels, it could use the same approach on Macs. That transition will take time, testing, and confidence in accuracy and speed.

Looking ahead

For now, Touch ID continues to serve most Mac users well. Face ID will arrive when Apple finds a balance between form, function, and reliability. Until then, the fingerprint sensor isn’t going anywhere.