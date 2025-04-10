Apple Stock Jumps 15% After Tariff Pause and Talk of Exemptions

Apple is putting a delay on having employees in-person for work due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. However, employees are still required to be in-person two days a week.

Apple’s stock saw a big rebound on Wednesday, rising over 15% to close at $198.85. This comes after a week of losses that brought the stock down to $171.95 earlier in the day. The recovery is tied to a temporary pause on tariffs announced by President Trump, as well as optimism surrounding probable exemptions for certain U.S. companies.

The tariff pause reduces most global tariffs to a universal rate of 10% for 90 days, though tariffs on Chinese goods were increased to 125%. Apple, which depends heavily on manufacturing facilities in Asia, had been hit hard by these trade measures, losing $700 billion in market value in recent weeks.

President Trump added to investor confidence by saying that some U.S. companies could receive exemptions from the tariff program. He acknowledged that certain industries have been affected more than others and said exemptions would be considered for those hit harder by the new trade policies.

This pause in tariff escalation and the possibility of exemptions have helped Apple achieve one of its biggest single-day gains since 1998, adding $400 billion to its market value. The stock remains below its pre-tariff levels of over $200, but shows renewed investor optimism in the tech sector.