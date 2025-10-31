Apple Stockpiles Key Parts for Its Long-Rumored Foldable iPhone

Apple is preparing for its first foldable iPhone by building up parts ahead of production. The move signals that the long-rumored device is moving closer to launch.

A report from a Chinese supply chain source claims Apple has started collecting key materials for what’s believed to be the “iPhone Fold.” These include foldable OLED panels, titanium frames, and complex hinges made from several materials. The early stock build helps Apple manage long production timelines and avoid shortages once mass production begins.

This stage marks the shift from planning to pre-production, when suppliers increase output and refine components. It also reduces the risk of mechanical or display defects before Apple commits to large-scale assembly.

Foldable design and hardware

The iPhone Fold is said to follow a book-style layout similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. When closed, users see a 5.5-inch outer display. When opened, it expands to a 7.8-inch screen, offering tablet-like space. Reports suggest the inner display will be nearly crease-free, with a hidden front camera under the screen. The outer display could feature a punch-hole camera, while a dual-lens camera sits on the back. Touch ID may return in the power button, instead of Face ID.

Analysts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo expect the phone’s frame to use titanium and aluminum, with some hinge parts made from Liquidmetal for added durability. The device may be just 4.5 mm thick when unfolded, making it thinner than the iPhone Air. Titanium would help prevent bending while keeping the phone light.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to launch as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in late 2026. The company’s early component buildup shows that the project has reached a critical point. After years of development, Apple’s foldable iPhone looks closer than ever to becoming real.