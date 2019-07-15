Apple Stops Shipping iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus to India

Apple has stopped shipping the iPhone SE, 6, 6Plus and 6sPlus to India. The devices had been a key low-price offer in the highly price sensitive market.

Low-Cost Devices Selling in India

Executives said supplies of the devices stopped in June (via Economic Times). Once stocks of the other models are sold out, the iPhone 6s will be the entry-level device available in the country. The decision is said to have been made after sales there increased between April and June.

Apple aimed to increase its user base in India. However, keeping prices low was essential. The iPhone 6s costs 29,500 rupees ($431.92). That is noticeably more expensive than the iPhone SE, which sold for between 21,000 ($306.43) and 22,000 rupees ($321.02).

Apple reduced the cost of certain services in India. It cut the monthly cost of Apple Music there to 99 Rupees ($1.43) for an individual and 149 Rupees ($2.16) for families.