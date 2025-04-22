Apple Stops Saying Apple Intelligence is Available Now After BBB

Apple has quietly updated its Apple Intelligence webpage, removing the “Available now” label after an inquiry from the Better Business Bureau’s National Advertising Division (NAD). The revision follows a formal review of Apple’s advertising practices around its AI offerings.

NAD found Apple’s messaging misleading. It concluded that the company’s blanket “Available now” statement implied all Apple Intelligence features were ready at the launch of the iPhone 16 series. That wasn’t the case. Many features—including key Siri enhancements—weren’t fully rolled out until months later.

According to NAD, the phrasing, paired with detailed descriptions on the page, gave consumers the impression that everything was ready on day one. The investigation determined Apple’s disclaimers—small-print footnotes and clarifications—were too vague and poorly placed to fix that impression.

During the inquiry, Apple confirmed that Siri’s new capabilities were delayed. They’re now expected to arrive with iOS 19. In response to NAD’s findings, Apple added a new notice to the site stating: “This feature is in development and will be available with a future software update.”

Apple Responds, But Sticks to Its View

The company also issued a brief response:

“While we disagree with the NAD’s findings related to features that are available to users now, we appreciate the opportunity to work with them and will follow their recommendations.”

As reported by NAD in its press release, this change aims to prevent consumers from being misled about product availability, especially when tied to high-profile device launches.

The incident serves as a warning for Apple’s future marketing campaigns. With iOS 19 on the horizon, there’s increased pressure to ensure product claims match reality.