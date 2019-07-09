Apple Stops Selling 12-Inch MacBook

Apple has pulled the 12-inch MacBook. The device is no longer shown on its website.

12-inch MacBook No Longer For Sale

A link to buy the device no longer appears on the front of the Apple website.

Furthermore, if you go to Apple’s tool that allows you to compare various products, it does not appear in the dropdown menu. (Interestingly, it does appear in the menu in the UK store, but not the U.S. I suspect that will change in the near future.)

Jennifer Stern in the Wall Street Journal confirmed that the device is no more.