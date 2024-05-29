Apple Stops Signing iOS 17.5, Prevents Downgrade From iOS 17.5.1

Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.5 today, which means users can no longer downgrade to this version from iOS 17.5.1. It’s a routine move by Apple to encourage users to stay on the most up-to-date software.

Apple usually stops signing older iOS versions two weeks after a new one comes out. However, the development discontinued iOS 17.5 even faster, as it’s only been a week since iOS 17.5.1 arrived to the public.

iOS 17.5.1 arrived on May 13, 2024, with some interesting new features including an offline mode for Apple News+, cross-platform tracking detection, and more. The new update also fixed numerous issues, including the annoying problem with reappearing photos in iOS.

With iOS 17.5 no longer available for installation, users experiencing issues with iOS 17.5.1 will need to wait for future updates, as reverting back to older versions is no longer an option. So, if you’ve encountered any problems upon installing iOS 17.5.1, you’ll have to hope for the best when the new iOS version comes out.

Alternatively, keep an eye out for new patches or contact Apple Support. If you still haven’t updated to the latest iOS version, check out our article on installing the latest iOS version.

