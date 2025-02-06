Apple Storage Trends Show Similar Patterns in iPhone and iPad

A new report shows how Apple customers choose to buy extra storage on their devices. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were the clear winners when it came to storage upgrades – 64% of buyers decided they needed more than the basic storage option. This means nearly two out of three buyers went for a bigger storage version.

via CIRP

For other iPhones, the pattern was pretty consistent – around half of all buyers chose to upgrade their storage:

iPhone 15 and Plus: 49%

Older iPhones: 48%

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: 48%

iPhone 16 and Plus: 43%

The iPad story is quite similar. The high-end iPad Pro saw 49% of buyers going for extra storage, while the regular iPad had 42% of buyers choosing more space. The iPad mini was the outlier, with only 33% of buyers needing extra storage.

What’s interesting is that iPads and iPhones show similar upgrade patterns, even though people typically use them differently. Even with half of iPad users choosing WiFi-only models (which might suggest a need for more storage for offline use), they’re not rushing to buy extra storage any more than iPhone users.

