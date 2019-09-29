Apple Store Antara in Mexico City Opens

Apple opened the doors to its latest store on Friday. The Apple Store Antara is in the Polanco district of Mexico City.

Apple Store Antara in the Heart of Mexico City

The store has a pavilion design and features 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors that customers enter through. The trees that line the location are designed to blur the difference between outside and inside. At the center of the store is a video wall where Today at Apple sessions take place. “We are thrilled to open our stunning new store in central Mexico City and now welcome even more customers to Apple across this bustling city,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said ahead of the opening.

Ms. O’Brien attended the opening of the newest Apple Store. The band Girl Ultra performed at the event.

Over 100 new staff members will join Apple with the opening of the Apple Store Antara. Half of the staff at the new store come from the Apple Store Via Santa Fe, the first Apple Store in Mexico.