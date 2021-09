The Apple Store online is offline in the run-up to Tuesday’s ‘California Streaming’ iPhone 13 event. It starts at 1PM EDT, 10AM PDT.

We are expecting to see the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and new AirPods unveiled at today’s event, and there are lots of ways to keep up with what is announced. Here at The MacObserver, we will be sure to let you know how and when you can get your hands on all the new products.