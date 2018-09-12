Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘Gather Round’ Media Event

No surprise here: Apple’s online store is down ahead of this morning’s “Gather Round” media event. For now, all you can see is a “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store” message.

iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone models this morning. Two OLED screen models with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens, along with a 6.1-inch LCD screen model, are on the list. The higher priced OLED models will most likely be available for pre-order this Friday, September 14th, and will be in stores next Friday, September 21st.

Apple Watch Series 4

New Apple Watch models are part of today’s expected announcements, too. Apple Watch Series 4 will reportedly keep the same body sizes, but fit in larger displays thanks to smaller bezels. Apple may also add in ECG, or electrocardiogram, sensors as well.

iPad Pro

We may also see new iPad Pro models at today’s event. Like the iPhone X, the new iPads will have much smaller bezels and won’t include a Home button. They’ll use Face ID for authentication, and one analyst claims the Lighting port will be replaced with USB-C.

[Here’s How to Watch Apple’s ‘Gather Round’ Media Event]

[Analyst: iPad Pro Dropping Lighting Port for USB-C, Apple Watch Getting ECG Sensor]

AirPower and AirPods Wireless Charging Case

There’s a possibility we may finally get a shipping date for the AirPower wireless charging mat, too. Apple announced the pad, which can charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time, at last year’s iPhone X event. Assuming Apple actually does ship AirPower, we’ll likely see the AirPods wireless charging case, also announced last year, at today’s event.

The Mac Observer will be covering Apple’s announcements live, so be sure to check in for our coverage and analysis, plus our post-event wrap up on our Daily Observations podcast.