The Apple Store in Seoul reopened its doors on Saturday. It had been shuttered during South Korea’s coronavirus lockdown and is the first Apple retail outlet outside of mainland China to begin operating again (via Bloomberg News).

Queues Outside Seoul Apple Store

South Korea lifted a number of its coronavirus-related social distancing measures over the weekend. This meant the Apple Store in the country’s capital could reopen. There was reportedly a long queue of customers outside the door. Before entering, customers were asked to queue six-feet apart, wear masks, and had their temperature taken. Announcing the reopening on Friday, Apple praised South Korea’s response to the virus. “South Korea has shown great progress during the spread of COVID-19,” it said.