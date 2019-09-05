Biggest Apple Store in Japan Opening Saturday

The largest Apple Store in Japan will open Saturday. It will be in the Marunouchi business district of Tokyo.

Fifth Apple Store in Tokyo

Apple Marunouchi is a two story building. It has a unique facade with vitrine windows made from specially cast aluminum covers both stories. These create three-dimensional rounded corners and allow the street life of the surrounding area into the Apple Store. Native bamboo lines the internal window openings. A double-height atrium in the centre of the store connects both the levels. It will be the Apple’s third retail location to open since last April, and its fifth in Tokyo.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said:

The opening of Apple Marunouchi marks a significant moment in Apple’s long relationship with Japan. Marunouchi has amazing energy and our teams can’t wait to welcome customers to our largest store in Japan for the first time on Saturday.

Today at Apple Events

Apple Marunouchi will host a range of Today at Apple Events. This will be launched with a special 12-part series led by The Tokyo Creative Guild. It will host 130 staff, half of whom come from other Apple Stores across Japan.