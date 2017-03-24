Apple Store Online, (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7, New 9.7-inch iPad Available Now

As expected, Apple’s online store is back up and running, and you can buy the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 9.7-inch iPad today. That doesn’t, however, mean you can get one in your hands today—unless you’re looking for the red iPhone and can get to your local Apple retail store.

(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7

The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus offer the same specs as the models arealdy available in stores, so other than color there isn’t anything new here. Some of the proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED versions go to the Global Fund to eradicate AIDS.

The 128 GB iPhone 7 costs US$$749 and the 128 GB version is priced at $849. The 128 GB iPhone 7 Plus is $869 and the 256 GB model costs $969.

The red iPhone 7 models deliver on Tuesday, March 28. If you want get one earlier head over to your local Apple Store. Most have them in stock, so you can pick yours up today.

9.7-inch iPad

The new entry level iPad model has an A9 processor and a brighter Retina display, and comes in WiFi and WiFi plus cellular data models. The WiFi-only model is priced at $329 with 32 GB storage or $429 with 128 GB storage, and the WiFi plus cellular data models cost $459 for 32 GB and $559 for 128 GB.

If you’re hoping for instant gratification, get ready to be disappointed. The new iPad isn’t available in stores yet, and free shipping pushed delivery out to April 4th. If you’re willing to pay extra for shipping, you can get delivery somewhere between March 31st and April 3rd.

No New Macs

Apple didn’t say new Macs would show up on the store today, although that didn’t stop at least some people from hoping. Turns out Apple isn’t ready to update any Macs yet, so you’ll have to keep waiting for that new iMac, or (maybe) new Mac Pro.