Apple Store’s ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ Now Available on iPhone

Last year, Apple upgraded its online store with “Shop with a Specialist over Video” where users based in the U.S. could connect with an Apple Specialist via one-way video to purchase certain products, like the iPhone, for example. Earlier available on the web, it’s now rolling out to the Apple Store app on iPhones.

Customers can also learn about the latest iPhone models and features, how to upgrade to iOS, trade-in discounts, carrier deals, and financing alternatives. In fact, it can be handy for non-tech savvy customers who want someone to guide what iPhone would work the best for them, including other offers.

Apple quietly rolled out the feature to iOS with the Apple Store app’s v5.24 on Thursday. First spotted by 9to5Mac, the release note reads, “Get support during the purchase process with videos, including transcripts for those who need them.”

“With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them,” said Apple’s Retail Online head, Karen Rasmussen, during the initial announcement.

Customers in the U.S. can use Shop with a Specialist over Video from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT daily via apple.com/shop/buy-iphone and the Apple Store app on iOS. Once you are in, an Apple specialist will be on camera during the session, sharing their screen. However, they can’t see the customers. In addition, suppose a session isn’t available or it’s after hours, customers can reach a Specialist by phone or chat 24 hours a day.

That said, if you are based in the U.S. and looking to buy an iPhone, this feature is worth trying out. You may have all (or most) your doubts regarding the purchases solved. “Shop with a Specialist over Video” will be available in your Apple Store once you update to the latest version, which is v5.24.

