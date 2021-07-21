Apple staff in its retail stores are once again being urged to wear masks, Bloomberg News reported. It comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious Delta variant.

Masks Return to The Apple Store

The change of policy at retail outlets follows a similar shift in a return to the office. The original plan was for staff to return from September, but that is now set to be pushed back a month. Staff are expected to get a month’s notice before the new hybrid system is introduced.

As with many retail outlets, Apple Stores around the world spent large parts of 2020 and early 2021 closed. However, by May this year, over 99 percent of them had reopened.