Apple Stores Hosting ‘The Big Draw Festival’ in October

For the entire month of October Apple stores will host The Big Draw Festival to encourage people to have fun with art.

The Big Draw Festival

The art app on focus is Adobe Fresco which was recently launched. Customers can use iPads and Apple Pencils to “let their imagination play.”

See your everyday in a new way. In celebration of The Big Draw Festival, join free art sessions October 1–31 at every Apple Store. Get hands-on with iPad and take part in fun drawing activities that let your imagination play.

You can find The Big Draw Festival by signing up through your local Apple retail store’s Today at Apple session list, or visit Apple’s web page. Sessions will last 60-90 minutes.

Further Reading:

[Earbuds Commercial Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max]

[Motif App Lets You Create Photo Books on iOS]