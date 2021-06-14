Apple Stores will no longer require vaccinated customers in the U.S. to wear a mask where local restrictions allow for this. While some physical distancing measures also be relaxed, staff will continue to wear masks. The shift could happen as early as tomorrow, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple Stores and Office Relaxing Mask Rules

Staff in some offices will also no longer be required to wear masks. In a memo to staff, the company said:

Given the progress being made in response to Covid-19 in the U.S., we wanted to let you know that a number of sites are now moving to the next phase of resumption and will begin to operate under Phase 3 onsite protoco. In Phase 3, where allowed, Apple protocols are being updated to permit optional masking for vaccinated individuals. Physical distancing requirements are also being relaxed in this phase.

There had been no public comment from Apple at the time of this writing. Almost all Apple Stores globally are now open, and the company is currently navigating a return to offices.