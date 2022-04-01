Apple Streaming New Peanuts Special For Earth Day, Rereleases Arbor Day Classic

Fans of the classic Peanuts television specials have a lot to look forward to this month. Apple TV+ has recently announced the release of an all new Peanuts special It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown. Celebrating Earth Day, Apple recently released the trailer for the special. It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown begins streaming April 15, and features an original song by singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

Peanuts Streaming for Earth Day

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown follows the story of Sally as she develops a special bond with a flower growing on a baseball field. Although this flower may cause trouble for the big game, Charlie Brown and the team use it as inspiration to make a positive impact on the environment.

The special is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain. Directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi. It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown is produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.

In addition to a brand new featured special, AppleTV+ is also streaming the classic Peanuts special It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown. Celebrating the environment, this special focuses on Charlie Brown and his team turning their baseball field into a lush garden, which causes issues for Peppermint Patty. Additionally, It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on April 29.

Not Just for Kids

The two Peanuts specials are but a couple of new additions for kids and families on Apple TV+. New additions also include El Deafo, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, as well as Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company. Additionally, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s production company HITRECORD in conjunction with Bento Box Entertainment is producing Wolfboy and the Everything Factory.

Apple TV+ is currently available in over 100 countries. It is available across several platforms, including Mac, iOS, as well as several smart TVs and gaming consoles.