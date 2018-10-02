Apple’s Student ID in Wallet Feature Now Available at 3 Universities

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| News

Apple’s Student ID feature in iOS 12’s Wallet went live on Tuesday with three universities. Duke University, University of Alabama, and University of Oklahoma are all supporting the digital ID on iPhone and Apple Watch for accessing school facilities and paying for items on campus.

Student ID in Wallet on iPhone

Student ID in Wallet now available at three universities

Apple announced the Student ID in Wallet at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. It’s part of iOS 12 on the iPhone and watchOS 5 on Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Adds Walkie Talkie App and New Workout Features in watchOS 5

The iPhone and Mac maker is starting with the three schools today. Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University, and Temple University will join later this year.

iOS 12 and watchOS 4 are free upgrades. The schools where you can add your student ID to Wallet, however, are not.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of