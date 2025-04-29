Apple Subtly Warns iPhone Users About Chrome Privacy Risks

Apple has indirectly warned iPhone users about the privacy risks of using Google Chrome. A recent wave of reports suggests that Apple’s ongoing Safari campaign, which highlights Chrome’s tracking practices, is gaining renewed attention after Google reversed its plans to phase out third-party cookies.

In a video titled “Privacy on iPhone: Flock,” Apple portrays competing browsers as invasive surveillance tools. Without naming Chrome directly, the ad shows users being followed by cameras until they switch to Safari, positioning Apple’s browser as the safer choice.

The “Flock” campaign, launched last year, initially received moderate attention. But following Google’s latest announcement to keep third-party cookies active in Chrome, the message is resonating more strongly.

According to the New York Post, Apple’s warning is clear: if you care about privacy, Chrome might not be the right choice on your iPhone.

Why Apple’s Chrome Warning Matters Now

Google announced that it would maintain its current approach to third-party cookies instead of removing them, despite previous commitments under the Privacy Sandbox initiative.

The company cited regulatory complexity, the rise of AI-driven protections, and differing industry opinions as reasons for the reversal. In short, Chrome will continue to allow websites and advertisers to track user behavior, a major privacy concern for users who don’t manually clear cookies or use Incognito Mode.

This decision aligns exactly with the concerns Apple raised in its “Flock” campaign. By emphasizing Safari’s stronger privacy protections, Apple reinforces its position against competitors like Chrome.

As reported by Private Internet Access, experts back Apple’s claims, stating that Safari offers better privacy and security compared to Chrome, even though Chrome performs faster in some areas.

Apple’s Strategy and the Privacy Landscape

Apple’s privacy marketing strategy is deliberate and well-timed. While the company remains a business partner with Google, notably through Safari’s default search engine deal — it also continues to push privacy as a defining feature of its ecosystem. Chrome’s continued reliance on third-party cookies only strengthens Apple’s argument.

As reported in Google’s official Privacy Sandbox update, the company insists it will keep working on privacy improvements within Chrome, but the immediate effect is that Chrome users remain exposed to third-party tracking.

For iPhone users, Apple’s message remains consistent: if you value your digital privacy, Safari is the better browser.