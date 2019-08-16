Apple Sues Corellium Over Virtual iOS Copies

Corellium is a mobile device virtualization company that offers iOS and Apple’s apps in the cloud. Apple is suing the company for damages (via Macrumors).

Corellium

Apple says Corellium infringes on its copyrights, saying: “Corellium has simply copied everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons — all of it, in exacting detail.”

The virtualization platform creates cloud copies of iOS, iTunes, and other elements to create virtual iOS devices. It lets security researchers find and test vulnerabilities within Apple’s software. But Apple says that Corellum doesn’t require that people disclose software bugs to Apple itself.

Specifically, Corellium serves up what it touts as a perfect digital facsimile of a broad range of Apple’s market-leading devices–recreating with fastidious attention to detail not just the way the operating system and applications appear visually to bona fide purchasers, but also the underlying computer code. Corellium does so with no license or permission from Apple.

Apple seeks a permanent injunction against Corellium, and wants the latter to destroy all infringing materials and pay for damages, lost profits, and lawyer fees.

Further Reading:

[iCloud Lawsuit Says Terms of Service are Misleading]

[Kaspersky Antivirus Injected Unique Javascript Into Browsers]