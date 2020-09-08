On Friday, Epic Games filed a motion in an attempt to force Fortnite back on the App Store. Apple has now fired back with its own lawsuit, saying Epic Games breached its contract (via CNBC).

Apple Sues Epic Games

In a filing with the District Court for the Northern District of California, Apple said:

Epic’s lawsuit is nothing more than a basic disagreement over money. Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store.

The legal battle started when Epic Games updated Fortnite with its own in-app payment system in addition to Apple’s own, which is against Apple’s rules. Epic then sued both Apple and Google, and Apple suspended Epic’s developer account.

Now Apple wants the court to hold Epic liable for a breach of contract and seeks damages consisting of all money Fortnite collected through its payment system, and a permanent injunction to ban its third-party payment systems in all apps, including Fortnite. Apple’s filing states that Epic Games earned over US$600 million from the App Store.