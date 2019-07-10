Apple Summoned to Capitol Hill to Testify on Antitrust

Apple and other tech companies have been summoned to Capitol Hill to testify on antitrust in front of the House Judiciary Committee (via Patently Apple).

Antitrust

The hearing, scheduled for July 16, will feature Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. It’s part of an investigation into antitrust claims into Big Tech and worries that they may be involved in anti-competitive behavior.

Scheduled to testify are Kyle Andeer, Apple’s vice president for corporate law and chief compliance officer; Nate Sutton, an associate general counsel at Amazon; Matt Perault, the head of global policy development at Facebook; and Adam Cohen, the director of economic policy at Google.

Meanwhile, the EU Antitrust Commission has an ongoing investigation into Apple for antitrust claims regarding the App Store and Spotify.

