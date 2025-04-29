Apple Supplier Warns of Product Shortages in US Over Trump Tariffs

Apple could soon face product shortages across the United States as a result of Trump administration tariffs, according to a warning from Pegatron, one of its key suppliers.

Pegatron, which assembles MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches, said the uncertainty caused by fluctuating tariffs has disrupted supply chains and could leave store shelves empty within two months.

Tariff Uncertainty Disrupts Apple’s Supply Chain

The Trump administration recently imposed tariffs starting at 10% on goods imported from China, later increasing them to as much as 145%. While consumer electronics received a temporary exemption, the policy remains unstable. Pegatron’s chairman, T.H. Tung, said the uncertainty makes it difficult for companies like Apple to plan ahead.

Instead of stockpiling products during the tariff pause, many U.S. importers are adopting a wait-and-see approach, fearing that sudden policy changes could waste resources and cause further logistical chaos.

“Within two months, shelves in the United States might resemble those in third-world countries, where people visit department stores and markets only to find empty shelves, all because everyone is waiting and seeing,” Tung told Reuters.

Retailers Hold Back as Trade Tensions Rise

According to Reuters, the unpredictability around tariff enforcement has made businesses reluctant to accelerate shipments.

Although tariffs were paused for some trade partners like Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, where Pegatron has manufacturing operations, a 10% levy on nearly all goods imported into the U.S. still stands. Tung said importers are hesitant to ramp up shipments if they believe the tariffs might be reversed.

Despite the disruption, Pegatron has no plans to change its long-term manufacturing strategy. Tung emphasized that building production bases requires years of investment and negotiation with clients, not short-term reactions to policy shifts. Pegatron has already been diversifying its production outside China since Trump’s first term, expanding into Southeast Asia and Mexico.

The ongoing trade tensions and their impact on supply chains have increased pressure on the White House to reconsider its tariff policies. For now, major U.S. retailers and consumers may soon face the real effects of global supply disruption at the checkout line.

As reported by Reuters, the situation remains fluid, but Pegatron’s warning paints a clear picture: unless policies stabilize, shortages are no longer a distant threat — they are imminent.