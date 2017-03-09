Apple Support Forums Down, Possibly for Update

[Update: Apple Support Communities were brought back online Thursday afternoon. As noted by Lee in the comments below, there aren’t any obvious changes on the front end. – Bryan]

Apple’s support forums are down. The company didn’t specify what it was doing, but the graphic put in place of the forums says, “We are busy updating Apple Support Communities for you and will be back shortly.”

Apple Support Communities

That message could mean Apple is adding features for users, modifying the back end, or both. Being mostly pedantic, one could even interpret “updating” to mean “fixing something that broke,” but I imagine Apple is bringing something new to its forums.

Apple Support Communities are quite active and popular with many of its customers. Folks use them to learn how to do things and to complain about problems they encounter with their devices and software.

We’ll update this post when they go back online.